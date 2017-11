Lebanon's Finance Ministry finalized a $1.7 billion debt exchange with the Central Bank Monday that will help boost BDL's foreign currency reserves, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.



Economists say that this is not the first time the Finance Ministry has resorted to this swap.



It stressed that this exchange does not result in any transfer of funds between the ministry and the Central Bank and does not change the stock of debt; rather, it only changes its composition.

...