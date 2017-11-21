What Lebanon can learn from oil-rich states

It might seem unusually early in the game to start talking about how to manage Lebanon's oil and gas wealth through a national sovereign wealth fund, given that there has still been no actual discovery of the resource, and any production would take at least five years to start.



Norway's fund has $998.93 billion in assets under management.



Gormley has been traveling to Lebanon since 2013, participating in panels on energy governance and sovereign wealth.



Abu Dhabi's fund, Mubadala, has a policy of only making investments abroad – a way to diversify investments and keep a stable fund in a volatile region, and prepare for a day when the fund can sustain itself without oil revenues.



In other cases, such as Kuwait, sovereign wealth funds have lost money due to bad investments, a sign that successfully managing oil wealth isn't a given, even for experienced oil-rich states.



Moving forward, Lebanon will also likely be looking at the changing models of sovereign wealth fund investment strategies, which have become increasingly globalized and intertwined, with funds dabbling in riskier investments and some funds co-investing with other countries.



Ultimately, it will be up to Lebanon's decision-makers to determine how its sovereign wealth fund is structured and administered.

...