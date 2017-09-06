Big potential for solar power in Lebanon

With more than 300 sunny days a year, eight to nine hours of sunlight a day and with a generally moderate climate, Lebanon is in a good position to get a significant amount of energy from solar power.



Ahmed and four colleagues released a report last week called Assessing Solar PV's Potential in Lebanon, which gives a starting point and road map for developing a viable system of solar power throughout the country.



They believe that Lebanon can build a capacity of around 1,000 MW of solar photovoltaic power, which can be divided between rooftops and solar farms.



Aimed at both the government and energy-intensive businesses, the report includes an interactive detailed solar map of Beirut showing the levels of solar irradiation for each building in the city and electricity consumption, while another map shows locations for utility-scale solar farms, mainly in the eastern and northern Bekaa Valley.



Lebanon has gotten off to a modest start with its implementation of relatively small utility-scale solar power projects.

...