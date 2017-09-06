Number of passengers to Beirut rises by half a million

The number of passengers using Rafik Hariri International Airport surged by half a million in the first eight month of 2017 compared to the same period of last year, the National News Agency said Tuesday.



However, the airport's capacity is only 6 million passengers and this has prompted the civil aviation to urge the government to expand the terminals and build more runways to accommodate more planes.



The number of commercial flights in August increased by 8.74 percent compared to the same month of last year.

...