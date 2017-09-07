Wholesale activity deteriorates in Q2

A new survey showed that wholesale activity in the second quarter of 2017 continued to drop due to the decline of the purchasing power of Lebanese households.



According to the Beirut Traders Association and Bankmed Investment Index for the second quarter 2017, the positive developments in the Lebanese political scene following the endorsement of a new electoral law, and fortified security conditions did not herald a perceptible change in the wholesale market during the second quarter of 2017 .



However, it stressed that there was a modest improvement in the wholesale sector of pastries, chocolate, sweets, jams and nuts as well as the wholesale sector of clothes.

