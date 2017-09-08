Casino aims to launch online gambling site

The newly appointed Casino du Liban chairman Roland Khoury has many ambitious plans to revitalize this important facility and one of these goals is the launch of the first and only licensed online gambling site in Lebanon.



The Finance Ministry receives between $70 million and $80 million in tax revenues from the casino each year, depending on the volume of business. Most of these taxes are collected from games such as slot machines, poker, black jack and roulette.



In 2008, there was a settlement between Casino du Liban and the Finance Ministry which stipulated that in order to apply the 50 percent tax, all other gambling centers should be closed.



The Finance Ministry collects one million Lebanese pounds ($660) for every slot machine per year from gambling centers while Casino du Liban pays 50 percent tax on the revenues from the slot machines.



Currently, Casino du Liban has 600 slot machines.



We are now paying $40 million in taxes on the revenues generated from the slot machines," Khoury said.



He emphasized that the Finance Ministry was not responsible for the spread of gambling centers in Lebanon.

