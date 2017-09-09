Abi Khalil extends gas bidding until Oct. 12

Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Friday extended the first offshore oil and gas bidding round from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12, 2017 .



In a letter to Abi Khalil, the PA said that several international companies which prequalified in the first round requested the deadline for submitting offers to explore gas in some of the blocks be extended for some time in order to form consortia with other firms.



Under Lebanon's tender process, consortiums of three companies – one operator and two non-operators – are allowed to bid on rights to offshore blocks.



In April this year, Lebanon added eight companies to a list of firms that will be allowed to bid in the country's first offshore oil and gas licensing round, bringing the number to 53 "prequalified" companies.

...