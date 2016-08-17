Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, and his Norwegian counterpart Borge Brende, shake hands as they pose for journalists prior to their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Iran says will open new chapter in relations with Cuba
Norway opens $1B credit line for Iran, sees chance for cooperation
Nuclear deal holding but more work needed: Iran negotiator
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Iran says will open new chapter in relations with Cuba
Norway opens $1B credit line for Iran, sees chance for cooperation
Nuclear deal holding but more work needed: Iran negotiator
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE