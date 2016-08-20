Turkey takes aim at bank inspectors

Turkish authorities detained dozens of bank inspectors and academics Friday and the government vowed to cut off financing to companies suspected of having ties to last month's failed coup. Turkey has detained some 40,000 people in its investigation into the July 15 attempted putsch, which it says was orchestrated by U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.



Authorities also detained dozens of academics and issued a total 145 arrest warrants for university staff in operations focused on Istanbul University and Konya in central Turkey, Anadolu said.



Prosecutors in Konya issued arrest warrants for 83 academics, of which 29 have so far been detained in an operation stretching across 17 provinces, the agency said.

