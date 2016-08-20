In Egypt, IMF deal brings austerity few can afford

The reforms are part of a program to cut the budget deficit and rebalance currency markets promised to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure $12 billion of lending over three years.



Though Egypt has returned to the IMF virtually every decade since the 1970s, implementation of reforms has been mixed. Many Egyptians are uneasy with a program they see as being foreign imposed and are convinced it will hurt all but the richest.



More recently, Egypt negotiated two IMF deals that were never finalized, including a $4.8 billion loan initially agreed in 2012 .



Electricity prices were raised by 20-40 percent this month under a five-year program that will see power subsidies gradually eliminated.



A group of socialist parties have issued a statement rejecting the IMF deal they say saddles Egypt with more debt and leaves it beholden to foreign entities.



The first $2.5 billion IMF payment is not linked to specific measures but subsequent installments are.

...