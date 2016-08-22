Abu Dhabi businessman held over ‘plot to steal $1bn’

Summary
A well-connected former Abu Dhabi finance official has been arrested over his suspected role in a plot to steal more than $1bn from Malaysia's 1MDB state wealth fund, people briefed on the matter say.
Abu Dhabi police swooped after a long-running investigation.
Mr Qubaisi and Mr Husseiny, who could also not be reached for comment, left their Abu Dhabi posts without explanation in 2015 .
The whereabouts are unknown of Mr Husseiny, who has been spotted at business meetings in Abu Dhabi.
...