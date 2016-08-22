UAE to deposit $1B in Egypt central bank

The United Arab Emirates agreed Monday to deposit $1 billion into Egypt's central bank in a new show of support for President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, state news agency WAM said.



In April, it allocated $4 billion to support Egypt – $2 billion in investment and another $2 billion to be deposited at the central bank to support foreign exchange reserves.



This month, the International Monetary Fund said that it had reached an initial agreement to lend $12 billion to Egypt, in a three-year deal which the government hopes will provide a lifeline to the North African nation.

