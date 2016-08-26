Oil prices dip, Saudis dampen hopes on output talks

Oil prices dipped in Asia Friday after Saudi Arabia's oil minister cast doubt on the need to cut output, denting hopes for a deal at talks next month aimed at addressing a global supply glut.



The commodity rallied for seven straight sessions and entered a bull market -- a 20 percent rise from recent lows -- last week after OPEC and Russia announced plans to discuss the supply crisis, which has hammered the crude market for more than two years.



However, even if a deal is reached in Algeria, there are doubts about the impact a production cap may have on an already oversupplied market.

...