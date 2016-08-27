Turkey opens new bridge between continents

Turkey opened one of the world's biggest suspension bridges Friday, creating a new link between two continents with the latest megaproject in a $200 billion building spree that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes will secure his place in history.



It is 1.4 km long and 59 meters wide, with eight vehicle lanes and two high-speed rail lines.



The Yavuz Sultan Selim, which runs from the Garipce area on Istanbul's European side to the region of Poyrazkoy on the Asian side, is the third bridge to span the Bosphorus Strait and can withstand winds of 300 km an hour.



Officials say the bridge will ease congestion in a city of 14 million people, reduce fuel costs and save workers time.



Each day, 650 new cars hit Istanbul's roads, Arslan said, making it the word's third-most congested city and increasing travel times by 50 percent, according to TomTom Traffic Index.



The bridge is part of a network of 215 km of transit roads for freight to bypass Istanbul, Arslan said, reiterating a government pledge to protect the area from housing development.

