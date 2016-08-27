Tehran wants pre-sanctions oil market share: minister

Iran wants its pre-sanctions share of the crude market, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Friday, dampening the prospects of agreement on an output freeze at an OPEC meeting next month.



Friday he insisted there could be no talk of Iran abandoning its ambitions to restore its market share after last year's nuclear agreement with world powers led to the lifting of sanctions on its oil exports.



Tehran says it has doubled its exports of oil and gas to 2.7 million barrels per day since signing the nuclear deal in July last year.

