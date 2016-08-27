Zain South Sudan cuts operations, fires staff

Zain South Sudan, a unit of Kuwait's largest mobile-phone service provider, has reduced operations and cut the number of its expatriate staff in an attempt to survive an economic crisis in the African nation spurred by more than two years of civil war.



The International Monetary Fund projected last year that South Sudan's economy would contract 5.3 percent, while inflation exceeded 660 percent in July.



The operation has a total of 288 network sites, according to Lual.



Zain targets building its subscriber base to 1 million from about 711,000, Lual said.

