Empty chairs greet Dubai ruler on spot check of offices

DUBAI: A bad day to turn up late: Dubai's ruler encountered a lot of empty chairs Sunday when he decided to do a surprise spot check on two ordinarily busy government offices.



The video was posted on Twitter by Dubai's media office, which noted that managers were no better than rank-and-file employees. He also visited the Dubai municipality and the city's international airport.



Dubai's ruler was known for his surprise visits in the early days of transforming the city from a desert town into a thriving international metropolis.

