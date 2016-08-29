Saudi Arabian stocks lead Gulf gains

Saudi Arabian stocks led gains across most Gulf equities as an advance in the price of oil helped offset investor caution over the timing of U.S. interest-rate increases. Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index rose 1.3 percent at 1:46 p.m. in Riyadh, heading for its first increase in six days.



Of the 174 shares making up the benchmark index, 162 gained.



The company's chief executive officer told Bloomberg Television it may seek to roll over some of its $700 million Islamic bonds maturing next year.



Egypt's EGX 30 Index fell 0.7 percent, poised for the lowest close in almost four weeks.

...