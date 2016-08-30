OPEC likely to compete, not freeze output

Summary
Iran's plan to keep boosting crude production until it regains its OPEC market share is dimming prospects of collective action by major producers to freeze output, according to Patrick Allman-Ward, chief executive officer of Dana Gas PJSC.
While the country supports action to stabilize the market, it won't participate in a freeze in output before regaining its presanctions share of OPEC production, state-run news service Shana reported Friday, citing Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.
A freeze would be the group's first decision to limit output since OPEC adopted a Saudi-led plan in 2014 allowing members to pump more to protect market share.
Ghamsari said at the time that Iran was exporting about 2 million barrels of its daily output of 3.8 million.
The kingdom boosted July output to a record 10.67 million barrels a day, according to OPEC.
