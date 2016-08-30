S.Sudan seeks $300 million to support budget

South Sudan's government wants $300 million in aid and loans to support its next budget, as it seeks to stabilize the country, which has been scarred by civil conflict since achieving independence in 2011 . Last week, the Cabinet approved a budget proposal for the 2016/17 fiscal year which nearly tripled spending at 29.6 billion South Sudan pounds ($520 million).



Dau said in 2016/17, the government planned to raise 9 billion South Sudanese pounds in non-oil revenue, a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

