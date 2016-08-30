Egypt fungus-wheat ban fuels confusion

Egypt will no longer accept imported wheat containing any traces of the ergot fungus, the Agriculture Ministry said, sowing fresh confusion that has hampered shipments to the world's biggest buyer of the grain.



"I want to reassure everyone that there's not a single grain contaminated with ergot has been allowed to enter Egypt up to this day," he said.



Of about 15 cargoes of imported wheat that have arrived recently, two were contaminated with ergot and weren't allowed into the local market, he said.



The committee's review of Egypt's wheat imports over the past 10 years determined that about 2 percent of the shipments contained ergot.



The Agriculture Ministry's quarantine office rejected a shipment of 7,000 tons of Romanian wheat because of ergot levels, Atef Makram, chief executive officer of the cargo's supplier, Egyptian trading company Al-Wehda said Sunday by phone.

...