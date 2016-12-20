Iran to land first Airbus jet within weeks

Iran expects to get its first new jet within weeks under a multibillion-dollar deal with Airbus for 100 planes, a senior official said Monday, as Tehran and Western firms race to reopen trade almost a year after sanctions were lifted.



Sanctions were lifted in January but were followed by months of regulatory delays, and Iran has only just finalized a deal to buy 80 jets from Airbus' U.S. rival Boeing.



The first Airbus A321 could arrive before the Jan. 20 inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has opposed the deal to lift most sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities, and well ahead of Iranian presidential elections in May next year.



Iran has reached agreements with at least two foreign leasing firms to finance a total of 77 jets, including 42 from Airbus and 35 from Boeing, Kashan said.

