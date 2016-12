Libya pipeline deal set to boost output: NOC



Protesters who shut off two Libyan oil pipelines, one for more than two years, have lifted their blockade, paving the way for a production boost, the National Petroleum Company said.



The first pipeline links Al-Sharara, which has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day (bpd), with the refinery at Zawiya 45 kilometers (30 miles) west of the capital.



Before the fall in 2011 of Moammar Gadhafi, Libya produced 1.6 million bpd.

