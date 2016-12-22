Libya pipeline deal set to boost output: NOC



Protesters who shut off two Libyan oil pipelines, one for more than two years, have lifted their blockade, paving the way for a production boost, the National Petroleum Company said.



Libya currently produces around 600,000 bpd, and seeks to double this next year, especially since the reopening of terminals in the east of the chaos-ridden country that had also been blockaded.



Al-Sharara, around 800 km southwest of Tripoli, is a joint venture oil field operated by the NOC and a foreign consortium.

