Saudis said to be mulling fuel price increase in 2017

Saudi Arabia is considering increasing retail gasoline and diesel prices in 2017 for the second year in a row, as the world's top crude exporter pursues a plan to cut its dependence on oil revenue, according to a person familiar with the matter.



Last year, it took the unprecedented step of reducing fuel subsidies and raising retail gasoline prices by about 50 percent.



On Dec. 28, 2015, Saudi Arabia announced that it raised retail gasoline prices to 0.75 riyals (20 cents) per liter from 0.45 riyals per liter for 91-octane fuel, and 0.9 riyals per liter from 0.6 riyals per liter for 95-octane grade.

...