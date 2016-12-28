Abu Dhabi to permit short selling gradually

Abu Dhabi is poised to introduce services facilitating short-selling next year as it seeks to boost trading volume and attract foreign investors to the illiquid market.



In October, the Securities and Commodities Authority in the UAE discussed technical aspects for transferring the jurisdiction over some financial instruments, including margin trading and short selling, directly to ADX and to DFM, Dubai's biggest stock exchange.



With most local investors lacking the skills to trade complex instruments, short selling will likely be muted after its launch, said Ali Adou, an equities portfolio manager at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.



Under Abu Dhabi's plan, the bourse will select which stocks will be eligible for short selling.

