Iran’s rial at lowest point ever

This week saw Iran's currency fall to 41,600 rials to $1 – its lowest point ever.



In that last 10 years, Iran has seen the rial go from around 9,200 to $1 to 41,600 to $1, a depreciation of some 450 percent.



In the time since, Iran has rushed to increase oil production to regain its lost market share while simultaneously signing deals worth tens of billions of dollars with airplane manufacturers Airbus and Boeing Co. But the rial, initially buoyed by the accord, has now fallen.



Trump's unelaborated campaign promise to renegotiate the Iran deal has sparked uncertainty.



However, Iran's government in the past has manipulated its currency market to cover government budget deficits. It does that through using the difference between the lower government exchange rate and the higher market exchange rate to gain rials from oil sales, a move known in the financial world as arbitrage.

