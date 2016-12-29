Airbus’ A380 woes deepen as top buyer Emirates delays jets

Airbus Group's struggles with its A380 superjumbo are deepening as the planemaker delays deliveries of a dozen aircraft over the next two years to Emirates, the double-decker's biggest customer.



Handovers of six A380s apiece that were originally planned for 2017 and 2018 will be shifted to a year later following a subsequent accord with Emirates and Airbus, the planemaker said, adding it still plans to deliver about 12 A380s per year as of 2018 .



Emirates and Rolls-Royce reached a settlement in early December over the airline's A380 engine performance and maintenance concerns, after the carrier revealed technical shortcomings a few weeks earlier.



Emirates is by far the biggest buyer and operator of the A380, with orders for more than 140 of the plane, configured for 489 to 615 seats.

