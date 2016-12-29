Emirates agreement with Rolls-Royce on A380 engines

Dubai's Emirates said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Rolls-Royce over a "technical issue" relating to the engines of Airbus's A380 superjumbo, and confirmed receiving one plane this week.



Airbus said Wednesday it delivered the first A380 to Emirates equipped with a Rolls-Royce engine, a day after it said it was postponing for a year the planned delivery of 12 units.



In November, Emirates complained of "technical difficulties" with the Trent 900 engines produced by the British firm for the A380 .

