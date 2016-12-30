Russia darling of EMEA investors; Turkey shunned

Almost everybody loves Russia and wants to get as far away as possible from Turkey.



CurrenciesUBS Group AG says Russia's ruble will offer the best-carry trade opportunity in EMEA over the next 12 months, with a potential return of 26 percent.



Capital Economics Ltd. says banks in central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa are improving their financial ratios, though lenders in Russia and Turkey are still in the doldrums.



BondsDeutsche Bank AG expects growing stability in domestic politics to benefit Russian and South African bonds.



says Turkey's foreign-currency bonds are cheap as it deems domestic risks to be fully priced in.

