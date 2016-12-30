Egypt haggling back in full force as world awash with wheat

In a world overloaded with wheat, Egypt is bolstering its haggling power. As the largest buyer prepares to tap international markets Thursday, traders will be watching how much of a discount it can get.



World wheat stockpiles will reach a record 235 million tons at the end of the 2016-17 season, about 6 percent above the year-earlier level and almost 1 percent more than forecast in October, the International Grains Council said last month.



The market closely watches tenders because Egypt buys more than any other country to help provide food for its more than 90 million citizens.



GASC is seeking wheat for Feb. 1-10 shipment in today's tender, in which it was said to receive offers from nine companies for grain from Russia, Ukraine and Romania.

