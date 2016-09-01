US set to approve sales of Boeing fighters to Qatar, Kuwait, sources say

The United States is poised to sell $7 billion worth of Boeing Co. fighter jets to Qatar and Kuwait after years of delays, and it may start notifying U.S. lawmakers as early as next week, four U.S.- and Gulf-based sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.



The State Department said it could not comment on any ongoing government-to-government arms sales.



The Pentagon and the State Department have been considering the sale of 36 Boeing F-15 fighter jets to Qatar valued at around $4 billion. They are also considering the sale of 28 F/A- 18E/F Super Hornets, plus options for 12 more, to Kuwait in a deal valued at around $3 billion.

...