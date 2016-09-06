Saudis tighten their belts for Eid al-Adha

Low oil prices are forcing the government of the world's top oil exporter into spending cuts to curb a budget deficit that totalled a record $98 billion last year.



Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector shrank 0.7 percent from a year ago in the first quarter of 2016, its worst performance in at least five years.



Essam al-Zamel, another Saudi economist, said such benefits accounted for up to 30 percent of Saudis' take-home income, so many people now felt significantly poorer.



"I used to travel three times a year to Dubai and Europe, but this year I didn't and I am not going anywhere this eid ... I cannot afford it anymore," said Sultan al-Dossary, 27, a Saudi who runs a small enterprise helping firms interact with the government.



He said his net income had fallen to around 3,000 riyals ($800) per month from 10,000 to 12,000 six months ago.



Many Saudis accept that low oil prices make austerity inevitable, and there is no sign of a significant political backlash against government policies.

...