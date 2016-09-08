Somalia khat ban angers growers, traders and users

The rattle and honk of trucks carrying bales of the leafy narcotic khat have not been heard in Mogadishu since the government announced a surprise import ban this week. Users, vendors and traders have been left bemused and angry by the unexplained government directive.



Monday Somalia's government banned airplanes that are carrying khat from entering Somali airspace.



While it is enjoyed in Somalia, khat is grown in neighboring Ethiopia and Kenya, both of which have large farming communities relying on its export for their livelihoods.



Muthuri said no khat had left Kenya since Monday and that dozens of tons of the plant were going to waste.



While some are concerned by the social damage done by khat, others believe it helps keep the volatile city calm.

