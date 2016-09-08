Palestinian economy sapped by conflict: IMF

The conflict with Israel, the blockade on Gaza and internal political infighting has severely constrained the Palestinian economy, according to an International Monetary Fund report released Wednesday. Palestinian gross domestic product per capita would be between 37 percent and 130 percent higher were it not for political issues, the IMF said, using three different economic models to assess the impact.



The findings echo a Tuesday report from the United Nations, which found the Palestinian economy could double without Israel's occupation of the West Bank and blockade on Gaza.



The Palestinian economy is heavily dependent on international aid, though funding has been declining and could fall by 25 percent this year, the report said.

...