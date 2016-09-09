Saudi Oger faces huge debt restructuring as rescue talks collapse

The Saudi government has ended talks aimed at saving construction giant Saudi Oger, which is now facing the prospect of a multibillion-dollar debt restructuring to stave off collapse, sources aware of the matter said.



One mid-level Oger manager said the Finance Ministry of had not made payments on his multibillion-riyal government project for nearly a year.



In total, according to the first Saudi-based source, Oger is owed 10 billion riyals which the government has already approved payment of, but for which the money has not been transferred, and more than 20 billion riyals for work completed and subsequently billed to the state.



However, the government had been "aggressive" in its negotiations with Oger, according to one banking source, which would make striking a deal much harder if they returned with the same approach.



Much of Oger's bank debt is held by Saudi banks, although Lebanese, Gulf and international banks are also exposed – mostly through a $1.03 billion loan that is due to mature in February.

...