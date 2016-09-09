Egypt inflation climbs to highest in at least seven years

Egypt's annual inflation rate accelerated to 15.5 percent in August, driven to its highest level in at least seven years by the weakening of the currency and an increase in electricity prices. Consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in the month, according to data published by the state-run CAPMAS statistics agency.



Inflation is quickening as Egypt tries to finalize a $12 billion International Monetary Fund loan.



Economists have said the new 13 percent VAT, which will rise to 14 percent in the next fiscal year, will add as much as 2 percentage points to headline inflation.

