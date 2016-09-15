Palestinian economy facing fiscal, pensions crisis: World Bank

Foreign support to the Palestinian Authority has fallen by nearly 50 percent in the past three years, leaving the budget under severe strain and the pensions system close to collapse, the World Bank said Thursday.



Overall, the Palestinian economy is expected to grow at around 3.5 percent in the coming years.



By contrast, West Bank unemployment stands at 18 percent and the Palestinian Authority is doing a better job of managing spending and generating extra revenue from fees and taxes.



The World Bank said the only way to avoid wider economic problems for the 4.8 million Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza was for foreign donors to reverse the fall in support.

