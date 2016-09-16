Egypt wheat reversals discourage suppliers

Romanian agricultural trader Cerealcom Dolj has asked Egypt to return about $500,000 it put down as guarantee for wheat supplies it can no longer ship due to a dispute over the level of ergot fungus allowed.



Egypt agreed to buy 63,000 metric tons of wheat from Segarcea-based Cerealcom in July, before reinstating a ban on shipments containing the naturally occurring fungus.



Egypt, which buys wheat to subsidize bread for its more than 90 million people, took a U-turn on its policy to allow ergot at the end of last month, saying it would no longer authorize imports of wheat containing traces of the fungus.



Supplying wheat with zero ergot is almost impossible, Anghel said.

