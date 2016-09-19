Saudi stocks drop with emerging markets

That dragged Bloomberg's GCC 200 Index, a measure of the largest and most liquid companies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, down 0.7 percent to a two-week low.



The Tadawul was poised for its lowest closing level since Sept. 1, as about 79 million shares changed hands, 69 percent below the gauge's six-month intraday average.



Oman's MSM 30 Index closed less than 0.1 percent higher, while Abu Dhabi's ADX General Index lost 0.3 percent. Bahrain Bourse All Share Index gained 0.3 percent.

...