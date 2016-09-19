Yemen's cenbank has to move from capital Sanaa: new governor

Yemen's central bank has to move from the capital Sanaa because the armed Houthi movement that controls the city has been pillaging it to finance its war against the exiled government, the bank's newly appointed governor said Monday.



Exiled president Abed-Rabbou Mansour Hadi appointed Monasser Saleh al-Quaiti as governor on Sunday and ordered the bank to move to the government-held southern city of Aden, escalating a struggle over the finances of the impoverished country as war pushes it toward famine.



The central bank in Sanaa, which is currently run by veteran governor Mohamed Bin Humam, could not immediately be reached for comment.



Some 21 million of Yemen's 28 million people need some form of humanitarian aid and more than half the population suffers from malnutrition.

