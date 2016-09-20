Cairo edges closer to $12 billion IMF loan approval

Egypt will request a meeting of the International Monetary Fund's executive board within days after meeting the requirements for a $12 billion loan, the fund's largest in the region.



Egypt's international reserves of $16.6 billion are still around 50 percent below their pre-2011 levels when President Hosni Mubarak was ousted from power, while the pound has been trading on the black market at around a 30 percent discount to the official rate against the dollar.



Egypt has secured some of the funding required by the IMF from oil-rich Gulf Arab states, which have already pumped billions of dollars into the economy since the 2013 ouster of Islamist President Mohammad Mursi.

...