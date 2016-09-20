Abu Dhabi banks wary about financing real estate projects

Abu Dhabi banks are cautious about financing real estate projects amid concern the property market is slowing, according to an executive from the New York-based real estate developer The Related Cos LP.



Oil prices have declined about 50 percent in the past two years, prompting Abu Dhabi to take measures to bridge a budget deficit, including withdrawing deposits from local banks.



Gulf Related, a Related Cos' joint venture with Gulf Capital, is building a $1 billion shopping mall that will house the Gulf's first Macy's department store.



Gulf Related secured a $626 million loan from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC a year ago to help finance the mall, with the rest of the money coming from the two companies and other investors.

