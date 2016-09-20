EU fosters growth in partner states

The fund is working; for this very reason we are now expanding the plan both in Europe and outside our continent, launching a new External Investment Plan.



Our European Union is already the first humanitarian and development actor in our neighborhoods.



This is where the new External Investment Plan comes into play.



The External Investment Plan will be their safety net, and their incentive to seek new opportunities beyond our borders. The plan aims to leverage more than 40 billion euros in investments in our broader neighborhood. That is more than the EU currently invests on aid worldwide.



The European Commission, the European Investment Bank and other international financial institutions – with the specialist advice of private operators – will work hand in hand to deliver a swift and business-oriented screening of projects.



For our partners in the neighbourhood, the guarantee will be combined with already existing funds under the Neighborhood Investment Platform.



A new chapter in European development policy has just begun.

...