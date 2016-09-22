U.S. grants Airbus Iran license

Airbus announced Wednesday that the U.S. government has granted it a license to sell the first 17 airplanes involved in a landmark deal with Iran made possible by last year's nuclear agreement.



Earlier this year, national carrier IranAir signed agreements to buy 118 planes from European consortium Airbus, estimated to be worth some 22.8 billion euros ($25 billion).



The announcement by Airbus will be closely watched by Chicago-based Boeing Co., which has an agreement with Iran that Iranian officials have suggested could be worth as much as $25 billion. Such a deal would be the biggest between an American company and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and U.S. embassy takeover.

