The Nablus-based Palestine Exchange began trading as a frontier market for the first time in its two-decade history.



Palestinian companies have struggled to shake off the stigma of being in one of the world's most unstable territories. International recognition by an index provider is the first step in promoting listed local companies.



Still, the average volume of trades on the Al-Quds Index over the past 180 days is 1.1 million shares, more than double Morocco's main stock gauge.

