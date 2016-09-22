Businessman in UAE dispute detained in Saudi Arabia

in UAE dispute detained in Saudi Arabia



A businessman accused of stealing $1.5 billion while working in the United Arab Emirates could face extradition to the Gulf nation after being detained in neighboring Saudi Arabia.



Khater Massaad at one point ran the sovereign wealth fund of the small Emirati sheikhdom of Ras al-Khaimah and had ties to the man who is now the emirate's ruler.



The government of Ras al-Khaimah said Wednesday the warrant followed Massaad's conviction in absentia last October for fraud and other criminal activity.

...