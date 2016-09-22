Dollar-hunting Egypt investors turn to most costly trade yet

As one door for turning Egyptian pounds into dollars slams shut, investors are forcing open another. Overseas shares of EFG-Hermes Holding have sprung into life in the past three months, as institutions desperate for hard currency buy the investment bank's equity locally in Egyptian pounds and sell it in London for dollars.



With Egypt closing in on a $12 billion International Monetary Fund lifeline, the country's second major devaluation this year looks inevitable to many economists.



Under Egyptian rules, the proportion of any company's stock accounted for by GDRs mustn't exceed one-third of all its equity. They make up 13 percent of EFG-Hermes' total stock, about a third more than a year ago, according to bourse data.



EFG-Hermes shares in London are averaging almost $600,000 of daily trades this quarter, more than three times a year earlier.



For investors undertaking the conversion to get dollars, that translates into an exchange rate of 13.18 Egyptian pounds per dollar as of Tuesday.

...