Iran’s Aseman Airlines signs $3B deal for 30 Boeing jets

U.S. plane-maker Boeing said Tuesday that Iran's Aseman Airlines had agreed to buy 30 737 MAX jets for $3.0 billion in its second major deal since sanctions were eased last year.



The U.S. has maintained its own sanctions, which block almost all trade with Iran, but plane manufacturers were given a specific exemption under the nuclear deal.



Iranian conservatives have also criticized the purchases, saying new planes will do little to improve Iran's stagnant economy.



Even before the latest Boeing announcement, Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said plane purchases would create 20,000 direct jobs, and thousands more indirectly.



Aseman currently has a fleet of 36 planes – half of them the 105-seat Dutch Fokker 100s.

...