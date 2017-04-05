Egypt economic woes cool elation over Trump-Sisi meet

Egypt received some unsettling news after President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's upbeat visit with Donald Trump: Gains in private sector economic activity reversed course in March, suggesting the economy hasn't yet turned the corner despite painful austerity measures and currency reform.



While it's not clear how much aid Egypt will receive from the Trump administration, the tone toward Sisi was more positive than during the Obama era.



But the economic news drove home the challenges the Egyptian president still faces. The Emirates NBD Purchasing Managers' Index showed that economic activity for the country's non-oil private sector changed direction in March, ending three months of gains by dropping to 45.9 in March from 46.7 in February.

...